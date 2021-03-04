Yankees takeaways from 15-0 loss to Phillies, including Deivi Garcia's so-so spring debut

Deivi Garcia throws pitch in spring training start

The Yankees imploded in their spring training matchup against the Phillies on Thursday, losing 15-0 in a woeful performance early in the schedule.

Takeaways from the game

1) Deivi Garcia got the start in this one, and he let up two homers in his two innings to allow the early Phillies lead. Those were his only blemishes, though, as he struck out three along the way as well. So it wasn’t a total clunker on his end.

2) The onslaught of runs began during Asher Wojciechowski’s turn on the mound. He let up five runs (four earned) on three hits and one walk over 1.1 innings of working, while striking out two batters. The door poured open after that when Albert Abreu, a promising prospect for the Yanks, let up four runs on three hits – one three-run homer – and one walk over 0.2 innings.

3) The scoreboard also shows the Yankees couldn’t muster any offense against the Phils. Three hits were on the box score, with 0-for performances coming from Mike Tauchman, Gio Urshela, Luke Voit, Clint Frazier (two strikeouts in two ABs), Miguel Andujar, Kyle Higashioka, Thairo Estrada and Socrates Brito. Tyler Wade was the only starter in the game to record a hit.

4) Luke Luetge was good once again on the mound for the Yanks, not allowing a run over an inning of work and striking out three batters while allowing one hit. Yoendrys Gomez also had a scoreless inning in the bottom half of the eighth.

What’s Next

The Yankees will look to erase this loss and bounce back against the Tigers on Friday at 1:05 p.m. from George M. Steinbrenner field. Domingo German will make his first start of the spring.