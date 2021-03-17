Yankees takeaways from 1-0 win over Blue Jays, including Jordan Montgomery's no-hit performance

Jordan Montgomery strides toward plate with green Yankee cap

Jordan Montgomery was lights out in the Yankees’ 1-0 win over the Blue Jays in Dunedin on Wednesday afternoon.

Takeaways from the game

1) Have a day, Gumby. If this was a regular season start, Montgomery would’ve went a lot longer as he was no-hitting the Blue Jays until he was taken out after the fifth inning. He let up just one walk while striking out four over 66 pitches. That’s why the Yanks love to see from the big lefty who solidified one of the starting rotation roles.

2) Giancarlo Stanton just keeps raking at the dish. He went 2-for-3 with a walk in his four plate appearances. Stanton is now hitting .350 this spring.

3) The only run of the game came from Gleyber Torres, who hit a weak grounder to first base that allowed Aaron Judge to score from third. Speaking of Judge, he had a solid day at the plate, going 2-for-3 with that run scored and a walk.

4) Gary Sanchez didn’t have the best day hitting, going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. Jay Bruce and DJ LeMahieu were also hitless in this one.

5) Another great outing from Luke Luetge, who is really playing himself into the Yanks’ bullpen come Opening Day. In 1.1 innings, he allowed just two hits and struck out two to close out the game. He hasn’t allowed a run all spring.

6) Jhoulys Chacin also made his case, not allowing a run in 2.2 innings. He had three strikeouts and one walk as well as two hits allowed.

What’s Next



The Yanks take a break on Thursday before a night game rolls around on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies at George M. Steinbrenner Field.