Yankees summer league team lights up Twins, explode for 38 runs and a save

Say goodbye to the Bronx Bombers and hello to the Dominican Bombers. Yes, you read that right.

The Yankees’ Dominican Summer League team took the homer happy moniker to the next level with a boxscore that’ll make you look twice.

Facing the Minnesota Twins’ DSL team, the Yankees exploded for 38 runs, behind nine doubles and five home runs to win, 38-2.

Per Hector Gomez, the game set a new MiLB record for runs scored.

BREAKING: 38 runs today by @Yankees against @Twins in the Dominican Summer League (DSL), set a new record in Minor League's history.



The previous record of runs by one team in Minor League was of 33 (Ogden vs Helena, August 27, 1995. Score: 33-10). pic.twitter.com/gPB3q7unmi — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) July 4, 2019

How the Yankees scored 38 runs

After an uneventful first inning where neither team scored, the Yankees scored in each of the next eight frames, with all 11 batters fielded recording a hit.

The party got started in the second inning when Mauro Bonifacio slugged a two-run home run and didn’t end until the final out of the ninth.

In the third inning, the Yankees scored an additional nine runs on some timely hitting, two wild pitches and a balk.

Bonifacio led the Yankees with his homer, two doubles and a single which plated five runs. Brayan Jimenez was responsible for plating another seven runs.

The Twins’ lone two runs came in the third inning on a balk and sacrifice fly. The team had just five hits and struck out 11 times.

In total, the Yankees scored 38 runs on 31 hits while striking out just 12 times. The Twins burned through seven pitchers with no pitcher going more than two innings. One Twins pitcher was responsible for 11 runs, 10 earned in 1.1 innings of work.

The best part? Luis Velasquez recorded a save to close out the game.

If you’re wondering if this is a one-time thing, the Tampa Bay Rays DSL team beat the combined Cleveland Indians and Milwaukee Brewers team, 20-4 on Wednesday.

Just another day in the DSL.

