Yankees still looking for left field options outside organization

San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (center) gestures after scoring a run on a single hit by third baseman Manny Machado (not pictured) during the third inning against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park / Orlando Ramirez- USA TODAY Sports

Left field is still a question mark for the Yankees even as the Bombers report to spring training, but it seems the reigning AL East champions are not done looking to upgrade the position.

SNY’s Andy Martino told Baseball Night in New York on Tuesday night that the Yankees are still looking outside the organization for a left fielder, even going as far as making a trade to accommodate an upgrade.

“Left field’s the place where I’m hearing and picking up on vibes that the Yankees are still in trade conversations with teams trying to address that left field spot,” Martino said.

Martino added that the Yankees have had conversations about possibly signing Jurickson Profar, but there are payroll concerns.

Currently, the Yankees’ payroll for 2023 is $267.9 million. The Yankees are looking to avoid the $293 million “Steve Cohen tax” and adding Profar may put them over unless they get creative.

Profar, who is entering his age-30 season -- hit .243 with 15 home runs and 58 RBI in 152 games with the Padres last year. However, the asking price for Profar may turn the team off on adding him. Profar turned down an $8.3 million option to test free agency. If the Yankees want to add him, it’ll take them very close, if not over that $293 million tier.

Martino notes that one way to keep the payroll below that tier is to unload one of their players, and Gleyber Torres is a name that fans should watch out for.

Torres and the Yankees agreed to a $9.95 million contract to avoid arbitration in 2023. Moving that money in a trade would free up space to add Profar or another outfielder like Max Kepler.

While the trade market for outfielders like the Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds, who Martino says the Yankees have had talks with but is unlikely to be moved until the trade deadline, may take assets the Yankees aren’t willing to part with, free agency may be the best option, for now, for GM Brian Cashman to upgrade left field at this point.

However, as Martino notes, Cashman is capable of making an unpredictable, "stealth" trade like the Josh Donaldson deal from last March.

The Yankees also have in-house options in Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera, but the team is looking at all avenues to address their hole in left field.