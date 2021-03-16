Yankees starting rotation boasts strength in numbers heading into Opening Day

Anthony McCarron
·4 min read
Yankees Domingo German throws pitch against Phillies in Spring Training
While plenty of observers (hand raised over here) have gnashed their teeth about the possible pitfalls in the Yankees rotation, some of the arms ticketed for the back of the rotation -- or the Alternate Site -- have been clocking spring outings dominant enough to allow the Yanks to dream in earnest on their rotation depth.

It was Domingo Germán’s turn Monday. He threw four scoreless innings against the Phillies, striking out six, walking one and allowing only three hits, a continuation of his sharp comeback camp.

Germán and Deivi García figure to be the primary pitchers vying for the fifth spot in the Yankees rotation, but their strong showings so far are more meaningful to the club than just settling that competition.

If both are soaring, it’s insurance against the other, potentially-wobbly parts of the rotation failing. Right now, the Yankee starting staff looks like a winter plan in full bloom: Corey Kluber and Jameson Taillon are healthy and Jordan Montgomery, Germán and García are doing well. Gerrit Cole is his nuclear self.

But Kluber and Taillon have had injury problems in recent seasons. If one of them goes down, Germán and García are no longer competing for a job, they’re moving up the depth chart into more important rotation slots.

And, from what they’ve shown so far, they could be major contributors. Even Aaron Boone didn’t know what to expect from Germán, who missed all of 2020 because of his domestic violence suspension.

But he’s been dealing. In three starts in camp, he’s allowed no runs and five hits in nine innings with 13 strikeouts and one walk. Monday, he threw 35 of his 46 pitches for strikes.

“The lack of rust has been impressive,” Boone said. From the first bullpen, every step of the way, it’s been sharp...I maybe expected there to be a little more rust there, but I haven’t seen it.”

Boone praised Germán’s changeup and his fastball on Monday. After some early inconsistencies on breaking pitches, Germán cleaned it up and “got nasty with it.”

“I just kind of say, that’s a really good pitcher there,” the Yankees manager added.

Germán certainly seems confident. He told reporters his pitches are better than they were before his suspension. He also believes he’s prepared to throw more than 150 innings this year, though the Yanks haven’t given him a target. When he won 18 games for the Yankees in 2019, he threw 143 innings.

García, the Yanks’ best pitching prospect, has also had good results. He has a 2.25 ERA in three starts, allowing three runs (two earned) and five hits over eight innings. He has 10 strikeouts and two walks. On Sunday, he allowed only an unearned run in three innings against the Blue Jays.

García made six starts for the Yankees during last year’s COVID-shortened season, but he’s young. He won’t turn 22 until May.

“Do I think he can be a really good big-league pitcher right now?” Boone said. “Yeah. Is there more development for a 21, 22-year-old kid? Of course. That doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen at the big-league level. He’s got good stuff and all the pitches. He also has the makeup and feel, the moxie on the mound, that you like to see.”

Of course, it’s only March and we shouldn’t get too giddy over what happens in spring training. As discussed, any competition for the last spot in the rotation won’t mean anything if there’s an injury.

And it might not matter much, anyway. One of the points of Boone’s press conference Monday was to stress how the Yankees -- like every club in baseball -- will need contributions from up and down their pitching staff in the follow-up to 2020’s 60-game season.

“If we’re in a position where somebody has to start the year down and pitched well and is certainly capable of being here, that’s just a product of having some depth,” Boone said. “It’s critical that the focus is strong, because, again, we’re going to need everyone.”

Would anyone be surprised if the Yankees used a six-man rotation this season in an effort to manage innings? That would put both Germán and García in the rotation at points during the season, even if everyone is healthy.

With pitching, everything is subject to change. And who knows what needs might develop during the season? A key injury could turn the pitching the Yanks are enjoying now into trade fodder to fill an everyday hole.

For now, though, the Yankees are showing the depth they’ve talked so much about.

“I just feel really good about where we’re at with starters,” Boone said. “And we’re going to need them all.”

