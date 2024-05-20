Yankees start 4-game series with the Mariners

Seattle Mariners (25-22, first in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (33-15, first in the AL East)

New York; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (3-2, 3.07 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Yankees: Marcus Stroman (3-2, 3.33 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -137, Mariners +116; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees start a four-game series at home against the Seattle Mariners on Monday.

New York has gone 16-6 at home and 33-15 overall. The Yankees have the third-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .431.

Seattle has a 25-22 record overall and a 10-12 record on the road. The Mariners have gone 11-5 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Monday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 13 home runs while slugging .578. Anthony Volpe is 15-for-46 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Josh Rojas has four doubles, two triples and three home runs for the Mariners. Luke Raley is 15-for-35 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .272 batting average, 2.22 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Mariners: 5-5, .247 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (foot), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

Mariners: Jorge Polanco: day-to-day (hamstring), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tayler Saucedo: 15-Day IL (knee), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), J.P. Crawford: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.