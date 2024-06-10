Yankees star Juan Soto swings, feels 'good'

Yankees superstar Juan Soto hit on Sunday for the first time since he and the Yankees avoided an injury catastrophe. Afterward, Soto offered a brief and positive update.

“I feel good today,” a smiling Soto told SNY after the Yankees’ 6-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Does he expect to play on Monday in Kansas City?

“I’ve got to wake up tomorrow and see how my elbow feels,” Soto said.

(Side note: Do not worry, Yankee fans, about Soto’s use of the word “elbow.” Since Friday, he has noted that the elbow and forearm are connected, and that he does not see a need to differentiate between the two when talking about it. Imaging on Friday morning showed a healthy elbow, with inflammation but no ligament damage. There is no concern about his elbow).

Soto did not appear in the Dodgers series over the weekend. Manager Aaron Boone said he was “probably not an option” to pinch hit on Sunday, but was improving.

“He did a lot pregame, and it went pretty well,” Boone said. “So we’ll see about availability or not for tomorrow.”