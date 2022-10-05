551

Yankees star Aaron Judge surpasses Roger Maris with 62nd homer, logging greatest MLB power season since steroid era

Zach Crizer
·7 min read

Aaron Judge is the American League’s all-time single-season home run king. The New York Yankees superstar surpassed Roger Maris with his 62nd homer of 2022, a leadoff blast against the Texas Rangers in the penultimate game of the season on Tuesday.

His torrid campaign, which will almost certainly earn him an AL MVP Award, has now cemented its place in history. Judge’s 2022 stands as the all-time power standard for the storied Yankees franchise and the AL.

Nudging past history took a few stressful days. Judge hit his 61st homer Sept. 28 — last Wednesday — then labored through almost a week of breathless at-bats, ESPN live look-ins and, for the most part, balls. He logged five walks and a hit by pitch over the five intervening games, compared with only three hits.

But on Tuesday night, in the second game of a doubleheader in Texas, he jumped on a 1-1 slider from Rangers starter Jesus Tinoco, sending history over the left field fence. It landed in Section 31 at Globe Life Field, and the fan who grabbed it was reportedly escorted away by security with a big decision to make. Historic home run balls in the past have sold for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

A home run chase without suspicion

Many will view Judge as the game’s all-time home run standard bearer, period, despite the actual record books. The only previous seasons to surpass Maris’ 61 were mounted by Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa in the steroid era that scintillated and then scandalized baseball in the late '90s and early 2000s.

All three of those sluggers came under strong suspicion of using performance-enhancing drugs, and McGwire later admitted it.

Kevin Maris, Roger's second son, followed Judge for a good bit of the chase. He told New York Magazine and then just about anyone who would listen that he viewed his father’s 61 as the real record, and would be excited for Judge when this moment came.

“I think public opinion says that Dad really has the record," Kevin Maris said. "How can you celebrate people that have been known to cheat the game? It’s not done in any other sport. So I’d have to go with the court of public opinion."

In reality, Bonds’ 73-homer 2001 season still holds the crown. And Judge, for his part, acknowledges as much. He told Sports Illustrated he considers Bonds the single-season home run king. It's worth remembering Judge grew up in Northern California while Bonds was bashing in San Francisco, and was nine years old during the 2001 season.

What everyone can agree on: No one has reached these heights in decades. The closest any player has come was Judge’s teammate, Giancarlo Stanton, who hit 59 homers for the Miami Marlins in 2017. The closest any modern AL player had come was Alex Rodriguez’s 57-homer campaign in 2002.

The conversation about how to rank Judge’s season among the controversial all-time greats, then, is perhaps less important in this moment than the clear sky Judge has repeatedly pierced with ringing moonshots and stadium-sized roars.

Capability was never a question for Judge. This is a player who arrived in the majors — heck, arrived on this planet — built to challenge home run records. In his first full season, he won Rookie of the Year honors and pummeled 52 home runs.

New York Yankees&#39; Aaron Judge rounds the bases after hitting his AL record-breaking 62nd of the season during the first inning against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge rounds the bases after hitting his AL record-breaking 62nd of the season during the first inning against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Reaching his potential in sustained bursts has been the issue. This year is only the second time he has reached 600 plate appearances in a season since that rookie campaign. Under a microscope after turning down an extension offer from the Yankees ahead of the season, Judge has turned in one of the greatest contract-year performances of all time, bettering himself as a hitter in virtually every way. He’s pacing MLB in on-base percentage and slugging percentage and threatening to claim the Triple Crown in the AL.

He has led in homers and RBIs for much of the season, of course, but a batting title didn’t seem to be in the cards as late as August. Then — amid the constant thrum of his power output, and the constant pressure of carrying a Yankees offense that slumped into a heap around his shoulders in August — Judge also found time to pursue improvement.

“I saw a lot of the greats — Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera — they always hit above .300 and the power just came with it,” Judge said in late July, when his batting average sat at .294. “That’s always been a goal of mine, to hit above .300 and we’ll keep working towards it.”

So while the stature of Judge’s home run total might require some mental sorting among steroid-clouded forebears, the import of his greatness this year is refreshingly plain. He’s on track to become just the third active player with a 10-WAR season, joining Mike Trout and Mookie Betts. He’s pacing for the best overall offensive output, by park-adjusted OPS+, in a full season since Barry Bonds.

Whether it's rigorous PED testing or the constant pulse of Statcast numbers or the sheer logic of a 6-foot-7 goliath in pinstripes hitting baseballs far, the pinnacle of the Aaron Judge experience feels like a phenomenon that can be thoroughly savored — explainable without being expected.

The best of Judge’s historic 2022 homers

There have been so many homers. Let's relive some of the most memorable. Ever a player of measurables, we'll take stock of his homers in quantifiable superlatives.

Longest: Early in the season, there was much discussion of the Baltimore Orioles’ deeper left-field fence and how it might be containing the Yankees. Part of that fury was stoked by Judge himself, who in May called the changes to Camden Yards were “a travesty” after the deeper wall cost him a three-homer game.

“I'm pretty upset,” Judge told MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch. “It just looks like a Create-A-Park now."

By July, he found a solution. Just hit one 465 feet — way, way over the wall.

Shortest: Hitting this many homers in one year requires at least a few borderline fly balls to go your way. So we tip our cap to the homer that just made it over, an opposite-field wall-scraper against the White Sox that no one knew would be the 12th in a very significant season of roundtrippers.

Hardest: It turns out his hardest hit was a pretty significant one: last week's record-tying 61st blast in Toronto. He smoked Tim Mayza's pitch 117.4 mph, per Statcast, over the left field wall against the Blue Jays.

Most important: You could make a good case for that shot against the Mets, but by Win Probability Added and Championship Win Probability Added, Judge’s most significant long ball came against the Toronto Blue Jays on May 10.

It was your classic backyard baseball fantasy: The Yankees were down two with two men on in the bottom of the ninth. He walked it off with a towering homer down the left field line. That put them up four games in the AL East and kickstarted a run of winning that put what was thought to be a competitive division out of reach for much of the summer.

Is there other history on the line?

Beyond the Triple Crown chase, Judge's 11 multi-homer games in 2022 are also tied with Sammy Sosa (1998) and Hank Greenberg (1938) for the most in a single season. He has been pouring on homers in bunches, crushing Nos. 56 and 57 in one game against the Red Sox, then Nos. 58 and 59 in a game against the Brewers.

Recommended Stories

  • Gisele Bündchen hires divorce lawyer amid tension with Tom Brady

    Gisele Bündchen made the first move in hiring a divorce attorney, with all signs pointing she and Tom Brady may be over.

  • Chess's largest website says Hans Niemann cheated in more than 100 games after investigation

    World chess champion Magnus Carlsen accused Hans Niemann of cheating in a game last month.

  • Tear gas, locked gates led to Indonesian soccer stampede, spectators say

    JAKARTA (Reuters) -It was the closing stages of the match, a soccer derby in Indonesia's East Java province, and 29-year-old spectator Ahmad Nizar Habibi said he had a gut feeling things were about to turn ugly. "I wanted to leave, but suddenly I heard explosions," he said, describing rounds of tear gas fired as Saturday's night-time match ended and fans invaded the field, angered by the home team's loss. The chaos that erupted in the soccer-mad Southeast Asian country left 125 dead and more than 400 injured, plunging a sleepy town on the main island of Java into shock and mourning.

  • LeBron James bluntly says he has 'no relationship' with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as scoring record looms

    Barring disaster, LeBron James will likely pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA scoring record this season.

  • Angelina Jolie claims Brad Pitt 'choked one of the children and struck another in the face' in 2016 plane fight

    Sources close to Brad Pitt vehemently deny Angelina Jolie's claims he abused her or any of their six children.

  • Ukraine-Russia war: The latest maps and key developments

    One month after their counteroffensive began, Ukrainian forces have gained significant ground following months of Russia’s advances in the south and east of the country.

  • Pete Buttigieg Has Perfect Response To Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Unhinged Complaint

    The Georgia Republican accused the transportation secretary of trying to “emasculate the way we drive” by supporting electric cars.

  • Natalie Morales Joins CBS News

    Long-time followers of Natalie Morale no doubt remember her stints on NBC News’ “Today” and “Dateline.” Going forward, they will have to look for her instead on CBS News’ “CBS Mornings” and “48 Hours.” Morales will take up new duties as a correspondent for CBS News, all the while keeping her role as the moderator […]

  • Constance Wu tears up explaining why she came forward about sexual harassment: 'Bad feelings and abuse don't just go away'

    On Monday’s "Late Night With Seth Meyers," Constance Wu revealed why she finally decided to open up about being sexually harassed on her hit series, "Fresh Off the Boat."

  • Former WNBA 1st-round pick Tiffany Jackson dies at 37 after battle with breast cancer

    Jackson played eight years in the WNBA.

  • WATCH: Fan epically fails to grab Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR after jumping railing

    A fan at Globe Life Field jumped over the railing to get first dibs on New York Yankees Aaron Judges record-breaking home run, but didnt come close.

  • McDonald's defeats Black franchisees' $1 billion bias lawsuit, for now

    (Reuters) -McDonald's Corp has temporarily beaten back a lawsuit by 52 Black former franchise owners who claim the fast-food chain set them up for failure by steering them toward crime-ridden, low-income neighborhoods. A federal judge in Chicago dismissed the 2020 lawsuit in a written order last week, but gave the plaintiffs until Oct. 21 to file an amended complaint. The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has not offered profitable restaurant locations and growth opportunities to Black franchisees that were on the same terms as white franchisees, despite its public commitment to diversity and Black entrepreneurship.

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson invokes 14th Amendment history during Supreme Court voting rights hearing

    The court’s newest justice and first Black woman participated in oral arguments Tuesday in a case involving Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which bars racial discrimination in voting policies.

  • Trump files $475 million defamation lawsuit against CNN

    Former President Donald Trump on Monday sued CNN, seeking $475 million in damages, saying the network had defamed him in an effort to short-circuit any future political campaign. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, focuses primarily on the term “The Big Lie” about Trump's false claims of widespread fraud that he says cost him the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden. Trump repeatedly attacked CNN as president, which resonated with his conservative followers.

  • Patriots bring back ex-QB in the wake of Jones, Hoyer injuries

    After losing their second quarterback in as many weeks, the Patriots turned to a familiar face that has already won a Super Bowl with the team to help bolster a QB room searching for healthy bodies. No, it’s not Tom Brady.

  • Flight attendant charged with stealing $8,000 bracelet from TSA line

    A woman identified as a Republic Airways flight attendant was arrested Monday at Reagan National Airport after authorities said she took a passenger's bracelet set from a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint. Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority spokeswoman Crystal Nosal said Rebecca Valley, 60, of Wesley Chapel, Fla., works for the regional carrier and was charged with one count of grand larceny. The owner of the jewelry reported that it was valued at $8,000, Nosal said.Subsc

  • Focus on Tom Brady’s personal life deepens: Report claims QB and wife Gisele Bündchen have hired divorce lawyers

    Brady’s relationship has become a more significant topic of sports discussion as he plays what might be his final year in the NFL.

  • Howard Stern ex-sidekick 'Stuttering John' loses Sirius XM appeal

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -John Melendez, a former Howard Stern sidekick known by his alter ego Stuttering John, on Tuesday lost his appeal in a lawsuit claiming that Sirius XM Holdings Inc improperly exploited his celebrity on channels dedicated to the radio and television host. In a 3-0 decision, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan rejected Melendez's claim that Sirius owed damages for using his name, persona and voice from old recordings in advertising without permission, in order to add and retain listeners. Circuit Judge Joseph Bianco said Melendez failed to plausibly allege that Sirius "usurped his identity" by using his name or likeness independent of airing excerpts from old episodes, meaning that federal copyright law preempted his "right of publicity" claims.

  • US warns about foreign efforts to sway American voters

    Federal officials are warning ahead of the November midterms that Russia is working to amplify doubts about the integrity of U.S. elections while China is interested in undermining American politicians it sees as threats to Beijing’s interests. An unclassified intelligence advisory, newly obtained by The Associated Press, says China is probably seeking to influence select races to “hinder candidates perceived to be particularly adversarial to Beijing.” In the advisory, sent to state and local officials in mid-September, intelligence officials said they believe Beijing sees a lower risk in meddling in the midterms versus a presidential election.

  • Police: California serial killer 'on a mission' in slayings

    A California serial killer seems to be “on a mission” throughout the fatal shooting of six men and the wounding of one woman dating back to last year. Ballistics tests and some video evidence linked the crimes in Stockton and Oakland, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) apart, police said. The first fatal shooting was in Oakland in April 2021.