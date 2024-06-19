Yankees star Aaron Judge leaves game after getting hit on his hand by pitch against Orioles
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees star Aaron Judge leaves game after getting hit on his hand by pitch against Orioles.
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees star Aaron Judge leaves game after getting hit on his hand by pitch against Orioles.
The Say Hey Kid's legacy was visible as his death was announced.
On today's episode, Charles McDonald is joined by Frank Schwab to predict how the worst six teams in the NFL will fare in 2024.
Caitlin Clark led the Fever to a win over the Sky. Afterward, Angel Reese disputed a flagrant foul she was called for on Clark.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about the injures to Mookie Betts and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, umpire Pat Hoberg being suspended for gambling and all the other action from baseball this weekend. They also preview the 2024 MLB Draft Combine with Nate Tice.
Aaron Judge took a fastball to his right hand early in Tuesday night's game at Yankee Stadium.
Day 4 of the 2024 Men's College World Series saw Florida eliminate NC State and Texas A&M move on to the semifinals.
Florida State rolled to a 9-5 win on Tuesday to end the Tar Heels' run in Omaha.
Seeing blazers on Summer Olympics athletes makes you wonder if Ralph Lauren has ever been outside during summer.
Brink grabbed her knee in pain after falling to the court and needed the help of trainers to carry her from the court.
Lefty never did get his U.S. Open win, and it's looking like he never will.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
Fred Zinkie examines the trade landscape, revealing players fantasy managers should try to target or get rid of in deals.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first tight end rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Watching Clark fight through adversity and rack up rivals will only bring more eyeballs to the league.
Major League Baseball will pay tribute to the Negro Leagues this week at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama. Comedian Roy Wood Jr. and analyst Harold Reynolds highlight MLB Network's coverage.
Smith went 57.13 in Tuesday’s final, shattering Australian Kaylee McKeown’s previous mark by two full tenths.
The fight will take place on the original date of the Tyson-Paul fight.
The Copa América, a mini-World Cup for the Western Hemisphere featuring stars like Lionel Messi, kicks off Thursday in the U.S., aiming to captivate both ardent Latino fans and casual American viewers.