Yankees star Aaron Judge exits game vs. Orioles after hit-by-pitch to hand

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge exited the Yankees‘ series opener against the Orioles after getting hit by a pitch on his left hand on Tuesday.

Baltimore’s Albert Suárez hit Judge with a 94.1-mph fastball to start the bottom of the third inning. Judge, in clear pain, didn’t look happy with the right-hander, taking a few frustrated steps toward the mound before going to first base.

Trainers checked on Judge, but he initially stayed in the game and scored later in the inning. Judge then disappeared into the Yankees clubhouse, but he returned to play center field in the top of the fourth.

It wasn’t until the bottom of the fourth inning that Trent Grisham hit in Judge’s place.

The Yankees had yet to announce a specific injury at the time of publication.

Judge entered Tuesday’s highly-anticipated matchup with the second-place Orioles on an absolute tear. Over his previous 40 games, he slashed .387/.503/.937 with 16 doubles, 20 home runs and 46 RBIs over 40 games. Overall, Judge was batting .299/.425/.686 and leading the majors with 26 home runs and 64 RBIs.

He went 1 for 1 on Tuesday before his early departure.

Back in 2018, Judge broke his right wrist when the Royals’ Jakob Junis hit him with a fastball. Judge played in 112 games that season.