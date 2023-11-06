Yankees SS Anthony Volpe wins 2023 Gold Glove Award

After a solid rookie season with the Yankees, Anthony Volpe can now say that he's a Gold Glove-winning shortstop.

MLB announced the winners of its Gold Glove awards Sunday, and the 22-year-old was awarded the highest defensive honor in baseball.

Volpe earned the Yankees' everyday shortstop job out of spring training and handled himself well, especially in the field.

He was second in the American League among shortstops with 15 defensive runs saved, just one behind Wander Franco, according to The Fielding Bible. It's also 10-plus more than the other two shortstops in the category as Corey Seager (5) and Carlos Correa (-2).

Volpe stopped Correa from getting his second Gold Glove and halted Seager from adding his first Gold Glove.

Anthony Rizzo was also a finalist for first base, but the four-time winner did not capture his first as a member of the Yankees. Nathaniel Lowe of the Texas Rangers got the nod.

Although Rizzo didn't win, he led all AL first baseman with +6 Outs Above Average in 2023.

