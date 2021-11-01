Have Yankees 'soured' on free agent SS Trevor Story?

Trevor Story smiles during Home Run Derby

As the Yankees gear up for their shortstop search this offseason, it's expected they will be connected to all the top options.

However, MLB.com's Bryan Hoch told the Talkin' Yanks folks with Jomboy Media that Trevor Story might not be someone they'll have too much interest in.

"I heard some people in the front office have soured on him," Hoch said on the podcast.

Hoch added that the Yanks did try to trade for him with the Colorado Rockies before this past MLB trade deadline, and it didn't work out. GM Brian Cashman was looking for a shortstop with Gleyber Torres' struggles among the problems with his squad, and he said at his end-of-season news conference that he didn't work hard enough to do so. Story was one of those guys he was going after.

But what would cause the Yanks to sour on the All-Star shortstop? He's young, has tremendous bat power, and a smooth glove at short. Yes, he's had some questionable road totals at the dish this past season, which happens with players that play at Coors Field for home games. But overall, story is a great two-way player.

Either way, there are multiple options to work with, from Carlos Correa to Corey Seager to Marcus Semien, if the Yanks want to go after the top dogs on the market.

