Can the Yankees solve their many problems in free agency?

The Yankees went big-game hunting last winter trying to get back to the World Series for the first time since 2009. They landed their white whale in the biggest free-agent available, right-hander Gerrit Cole, for a record-setting contract. A year later, they still fell short of a World Series and there are obvious holes in their roster they need to address this winter, with all-out free agency beginning on Sunday night.

But the landscape in this free agent market, baseball and the country has dramatically changed. The Yankees made the baseline attempt to keep infielder DJ LeMahieu, making him one of six players in the league to receive the $18.9 million qualifying offer for the 2021 season.

LeMahieu has 10 days to mull the qualifying offer and weigh it against potential packages as a free agent from other teams and likely the Yankees.

Still, the Yankees now have serious questions about their rotation now behind Cole. Masahiro Tanaka, James Paxton and J.A. Happ are now free agents.

The Yankees have some promise in Jordan Montgomery, Deivi Garcia and Clarke Schmidt coming back, but with the limited — and unusual — experience in 2020, nobody is sure if they can handle it on a regular basis over a longer, normal season.

The Yankees also have uncertainty in Luis Severino, who won’t be back until June or July from Tommy John surgery, and Domingo German, who missed the entire 2020 season serving a suspension under the MLB/MLBPA joint domestic violence policy.

So the Yankees need to bring in at least one veteran starter.

While Trevor Bauer would be the class of the free agent starters market, not only will he be the costliest of starters, he also comes with the qualifying offer tag from the Reds. To sign him, the Yankees would give up a compensatory draft pick. So do Marcus Stroman and Kevin Gausman, who the Yankees have kicked the tires on before in potential trades.

There are also proven veterans that come without that tag in Charlie Morton, who helped the Rays to the World Series, Mike Minor and Corey Kluber. Perhaps their best option, however, would be resigning Tanaka, who was consistently solid over his seven years in the organization.

Tommy Kahnle also became a free agent, but his loss hit the bullpen in July when he needed to have Tommy John surgery. It was clear they were missing an arm in what was supposed to be a so-called super bullpen, especially in the playoffs. The bullpen also felt the struggles/loss of trust in Adam Ottavino in the playoffs, when he appeared in just one of seven games. There are already rumblings about the Yankees looking to use Ottavino in a potential trade to either shore up their bullpen or add to other areas.

The bullpen market is pretty wide-open now with some big names available. No relievers come with the qualifying offer tag, so there is lefty Brad Hand, who led the American league in saves this season. The Yankees have lefty closers Aroldis Chapman and Zack Britton under control, however, so righthanders Liam Hendricks, Brandon Workman and Blake Treinen would probably be more attractive.

While the Yankees didn’t lose shortstop Gleyber Torres or catcher Gary Sanchez to free agency, they have serious questions about them heading into 2021. The Yankees might want to take advantage of the market to upgrade in those spots

Torres struggled defensively and a potential move back to second base could be beneficial — even with the return of LeMahieu, who could move to first and allow the Yankees to explore a potentially strong trade for Luke Voit. The A’s did not put the qualifying offer on Marcus Seimen, nor did the Phillies tag Didi Gregorius with one, so they are proven veteran shortstops who could be a target.

Sanchez struggled offensively all season and has been inconsistent the last three years. While top catching target J.T. Realmuto now comes with the qualifying offer baggage from the Phillies, there are other unencumbered options out there. James McCann is a solid offensive catcher that’s available and 38-year old Yadier Molina is a free agent who was better at the plate this year than Sanchez.

