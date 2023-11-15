Yankees Sold $279 Million in 2023 Tickets Despite Playoff Whiff

The New York Yankees sold $279.2 million tickets for the 2023 season, according to a filing through the municipal bond disclosure system Wednesday.

The tally is a drop from last year, when the Bronx Bombers sold $345 million in seats and suites, though some of last year’s tally likely includes money refunded for some playoff games the team didn’t play. The Yankees didn’t make the playoff this past season as the squad huffed to an 82-80 record, its poorest performance in 30 years. Still, the team collected more in ticket sales than in 2016, its last non-playoff year. That season, the club generated $231 million in attendance.

Not surprisingly, the Yankees are one of the best draws in baseball, seeing 3.269 million fans pack the stadium over the recently completed 81-game home slate, according to data compiled by Baseball Reference. That’s more than 40,000 fans a game, an improvement over 2022. Total attendance was second only to the Los Angeles Dodgers, who drew 3.84 million.

The lowest tickets sales at the current facility was during 2020, when pandemic restrictions didn’t allow fans in the stands, followed by 2021, when local capacity restrictions held attendance under 2 million. Based on available data, the Yankees best season in its current stadium was 2009, the last year it won the World Series. That season the club brought in more than $400 million in ticket revenue, according to data compiled by Fitch Ratings.

Since ticket sales are a backstop support pledged to bonds used to construct Yankee Stadium, the club is required to disclose the figures as part of the financing arrangement with the state of New York. For that reason, figures don’t include concessions, merchandise, media or any other revenue streams.

