Yankees snap skid, lose Giancarlo Stanton in win over Braves

NEW YORK — The New York Yankees limited their losing streak to three games on Saturday, but they lost Giancarlo Stanton to left hamstring tightness in their 8-3 win over the Atlanta Braves.

Stanton, who has a long history of lower-body injuries, seemed to hurt himself when he scored from second base on a Gleyber Torres double in the fourth inning. After rounding third, Stanton appeared to wince on his way to the plate.

Trent Grisham pinch-hit for the designated hitter in the sixth inning. Stanton is expected to undergo imaging on Sunday, per a team announcement.

Prior to Stanton’s departure, Aaron Judge got the Yankees on the board with a two-run homer in the first inning. The dinger gave the Yankees a 2-1 edge, their first lead in four days.

Already the major league leader, Judge now has 28 home runs this season. He’s hit 24 of those in his last 50 games.

The Yankees scored another run in the third when Judge grounded into a double play. In the sixth inning, Oswaldo Cabrera hit a two-run single before Judge walked with the bases loaded.

Grisham added a solo home run in the seventh inning.

On the mound, Marcus Stroman logged a quality start after getting knocked around by the Red Sox his last time out.

The right-hander totaled 6 2/3 innings, three hits, three earned runs, two walks and six strikeouts over 93 pitches. He now has a 3.15 ERA this season.

All of Atlanta’s runs against Stroman came via the longball, as Marcell Ozuna hit his 21 st homer of the season in the first frame before Travis d’Arnaud ended the pitcher’s night with a two-run blast in the seventh. Aaron Boone was ejected for arguing balls and strikes earlier in the seventh inning.

With the Yankees back in the win column, they’ll look to avoid their third straight series loss on Sunday.

Nestor Cortes will start for the Bombers. Max Fried will toe the slab for Atlanta.

