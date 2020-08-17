Yankees slugger Stanton frustrated amid injury woes

Giancarlo Stanton vented his frustration as the injured New York Yankees star recovers from a hamstring strain.

Yankees slugger Stanton landed on the MLB's injured list due to a hamstring problem, the latest injury to plague the 2017 National League (NL) MVP.

Aside from his first season with the Yankees, four-time All-Star Stanton has been hampered by injuries since arriving in New York from the Miami Marlins in 2018.

The 30-year-old – who played 158 games in his maiden campaign – managed just 18 regular-season appearances in 2019 due to shoulder, biceps, knee and quadriceps injuries before a quad strain ended his playoff campaign after game one of the American League Championship Series last year.

Discussing his latest issue during Monday's pre-game video conference call, Stanton said: "I am disappointed in myself. I would be disappointed if I was rooting for me. Words can't really describe the disappointment I've had over this.

"But I can't really dwell on it. I have to see what's in front of me, and that's still a decent amount of the season and playoffs left.

"Though I was in the situation before, seems unreal at times, but I can just push forward and root my guys on until I'm back."

Stanton added: "It's been tough, to be honest. This is my life. It's unbelievable. There's nothing for me to do but work to get back and keep a positive mindset.

"As repetitive as that sounds or might seem, there's no positivity or nothing benefiting in being negative about it."

Before hurting his hamstring, Stanton was batting .293 with three home runs and seven RBIs through 14 games for the high-flying Yankees.