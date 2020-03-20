Yankees slugger Judge's rib fracture slightly improved

Miami (AFP) - New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge says a stress fracture in his first right rib showed "slight improvement" in a Friday exam and he will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

The 27-year-old Major League Baseball star slugger also revealed in a post on the Yankees' website that he suffered a previously unreported collapsed lung due to the injury but the issue has been resolved.

"The pneumothorax (collapsed lung) came back completely gone, which is a good thing -- I can fly if I need to go home," Judge said at the Yankees' pre-season training site in Tampa, Florida.

"The bone is still about the same. Slight improvement, but in two weeks they can't really tell much of anything. The bone is healing the way it should be."

Judge was diagnosed with the injury March 3 and has continued to receive treatment and perform light workouts.

The Yankees think Judge suffered the injury last September attempting to make a diving catch against the Los Angeles Angels. He missed one game but after cortisone injections played through the end of the regular season and playoffs.

A collapsed lung happens when a chest injury produced trapped air between a lung and the chest cavity.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone had suggested that surgery to remove the rib was a possibility but that appears unlikely, Boone saying he expects to welcome back Judge alongside left-handed pitcher James Paxton and outfielder Giancarlo Stanton, also injured, for the start of the regular season, which was set for next Thursday but has been delayed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

"That's the silver lining in all of this, having the ability to not feel rushed trying to get back for a certain date," Judge said. "We don't really have a date right now. I'm just trying to let it heal, not trying to rush it."