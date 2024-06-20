Yankees signing veteran left-handed reliever Tim Hill

The Yankees are adding a veteran arm to bolster their injury-riddled bullpen.

The Bombers have signed left-hander Tim Hill, who was previously designated for assignment by the Chicago White Sox, and added him to the active roster.

In a corresponding move, left-hander Clayton Andrews was designated for assignment.

A 34-year-old lefty, Hill is in his seventh pro season, having spent the majority of his career with the San Diego Padres. In 347 career regular season games, Hill has a 4.30 ERA and a 1.380 WHIP. Hill has held lefties to a .241 average over the course of his career.

He's struggled this season, though, posting a 5.87 ERA across 27 games with Chicago.

The Yankees began the season with one of the best bullpens in baseball, but injuries have caught up with them a bit. Currently, Ian Hamilton and Nick Burdi are both on the 15-day IL, while Jonathan Loaisiga, Scott Effross and Lou Trivino are on the 60-day IL.

Even with those injury issues, the Yankees have a bullpen ERA of 3.41, the sixth best in the majors.