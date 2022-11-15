Yankees re-signing Anthony Rizzo on two-year deal with club option

Anthony Rizzo yells trotting to first base after home run 2022 ALDS Game 1

Shortly after declining the qualifying offer, Anthony Rizzo and the Yankees agreed to a new multi-year contract.

According to SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino, Rizzo is returning to the Yankees on a two-year deal with a club option.

Per YES Network's Jack Curry, Rizzo's deal is for $34 million over two years, with a club option of $17 million for the 2025 season. The deal also includes a $6 million buyout for the third year.

While the Astros had reportedly identified Rizzo as their No. 1 free agent target, he will instead return to the Bronx.

The 33-year-old Rizzo slashed .224/.338/.480 with 32 homers and 75 RBI for the Yanks last season, and beyond just providing a needed left-handed power bat to the lineup, Rizzo has also provided excellent defense at first base, finishing as a Gold Glove finalist in 2022.

Acquired by the Yankees in a July 2021 trade with the Cubs, Rizzo has slashed .230/.338/.466 with 40 home runs, 96 RBI and 109 runs scored in 179 regular season games with New York.

