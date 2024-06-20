Yankees sign White Sox reliever Tim Hill originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The New York Yankees signed now former White Sox left-handed reliever Tim Hill, the team announced Thursday. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the deal is a one-year contract.

To make room on their 40-man roster for Hill, the Yankees designated left-handed pitcher Clayton Andrews for assignment.

The New York Yankees today announced that they have signed LHP Tim Hill to a Major League contract and added him to the active roster.



To make room on the 40-man roster, the Yankees have designated LHP Clayton Andrews for assignment. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 20, 2024

Hill, 34, signed with the White Sox in the winter as a free agent. With the team this season, he's made 27 appearances, pitching 23 innings. He held a 5.87 ERA and 2.217 WHIP, both unimpressive marks.

He's finished nine games with the team, unable to record a single save. From 118 batters faced, he's struck out 13, walked 10 and allowed 41 hits.

Hill wasn't very impressive with the White Sox during his short stint. The South Side has always been short of left-handed relievers. Now, they're left with two on their active roster: Jared Shuster and Tanner Banks.

Hill was drafted in the 2014 MLB Draft by the Royals. He played in the majors for two seasons with them before being traded to the Padres in 2020, where he played the next four seasons of his career. After being granted free agency this past season, he landed with the White Sox.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.