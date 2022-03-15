Yankees sign utility man Phillip Evans

Phillip Evans in Pirates uniform

The Yankees have signed utility man Phillip Evans to a minor league deal, which fills an important role that was opened this offseason.

Tyler Wade had been the Yanks' Swiss Army knife for years, as he had the ability to play anywhere but catcher and pitcher while providing speed on the base paths. He also provided some bat pop every now and then.

But he's now with the Los Angeles Angels, so a replacement in that role is needed.



Evans, a 29-year-old who was a former 15th-round pick by the Mets has had a career similar to Wade's thus far. Spending the past two seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates, he's played left and right field as well as first and third base. He also has some time at second base in his past.



If he is speedy on the bases, it doesn't show with just two steals in his career, though.

Overall, it's an inexpensive deal that checks off another box for GM Brian Cashman.

For his career, Evans has slashed .231/.331/.319 with a .651 OPS, six homers and 27 RBI in 121 games.