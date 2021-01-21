Yankees sign RHP Asher Wojciechowski to minor-league deal: report

Asher Wojciechowski

The Yankees have signed RHP Asher Wojciechowski to a minor-league deal with an invite to Major League camp in Tampa, per USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale.

Nightengale adds that Wojciechowski would make $750,000 if he makes it to the bigs in 2021.

The 32-year-old is a familiar face, having pitched for the Orioles for the past two seasons. But he hasn't had the most success in MLB, owning a career 5.95 ERA in 57 games.

Wojciechowski has starting experience, including 23 games in the past two seasons. There is a chance that he can crack into the roster sometime during the season, but he shouldn't be viewed as a top candidate to land a rotation spot out of camp.

Wojciechowski was a first-round pick (41st) by the Blue Jays back in 2010.