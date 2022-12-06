Yankees sign reliever Tommy Kahnle to two-year deal

Oct 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle (44) reacts after a strike out to end the top of the ninth inning of game two of the NLDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees added a bullpen piece and brought back an old friend on Tuesday, agreeing to a two-year deal with reliever Tommy Kahnle.

Per SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino, the two-year contract will pay the right-hander $11.5 million. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic was the first to report the deal.

Kahnle, 33, previously spent parts of four seasons with the Yankees, who acquired him in a 2017 trade with the Chicago White Sox that also brought David Robertson and Todd Frazier to the Bronx.

In 129 regular season appearances as a Yankee, Kahnle pitched to a 4.01 ERA with 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings. His best work in pinstripes came in 2017, when he pitched to a 2.70 ERA in 32 games.

Health has been a major factor for Kahnle, who pitched just one game in 2020 before needing Tommy John surgery, which forced him to miss the entire 2021 season as well. He returned to pitch just 13 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022, as forearm inflammation took away a large chunk of his season.

The veteran right-hander has pitched eight seasons in the bigs with the Yankees, Colorado Rockies, White Sox and Dodgers.