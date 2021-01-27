Yankees sign reliever Darren O'Day

Darren O'Day drops down to deliver a pitch while with Braves

The Yankees have signed right-handed reliever Darren O'Day, per multiple reports.

The deal is for one season, with team and player options that could potentially make the deal two years, reports Jon Heyman.

Per Joel Sherman of the New York Post, Day will earn $2.5 million this season.

The acquisition of Day comes the same week the Yanks traded Adam Ottavino to the Boston Red Sox in a move that was basically a salary dump, where the Yanks removed the $9 million owed to Ottavino for this season for luxury tax purposes from their payroll.

O'Day, 38, has had a remarkably consistent career since his rookie season in 2008, with a career ERA of 2.51 to go along with a 1.02 WHIP.

In 16.1 innings for the Atlanta Braves last season, O'Day had a 1.10 ERA and 0.79 WHIP.



O'Day will join a bullpen that features Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, and Chad Green at the back end.