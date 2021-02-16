Yankees sign former Mets catcher Robinson Chirinos to minor-league deal

Robinson Chirinos takes helmet off

The Yankees have signed Robinson Chirinos to a minor-league deal, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal first reported Monday night.

Chirinos, a nine-year catching veteran, most recently spent time with the Mets after being traded from the Texas Rangers alongside Todd Frazier.

Once in Queens, Chirinos slashed .219/.242/.375 with one home runs and nine RBI in 12 games for the Mets.

For his career, Chirinos is a .231 hitter after stints with the Tampa Bay Rays, Rangers, Houston Astros and Mets.

With Gary Sanchez and Kyle Higashioka on board at catcher, Chirinos provides some safety in case either suffer and injury during the season.

This is the second former Met to get poached by the Yankees on Monday, with reliever Justin Wilson heading to the Bronx as well.