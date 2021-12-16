Yankees sign Ender Inciarte to minor league deal

Ender Inciarte in dugout with Braves in 2021

The Yankees have signed OF Ender Inciarte to a minor league deal.

Inciarte, 31, hit .215/.276/.316 with two homers and two doubles in 52 games for the Atlanta Braves last season before being DFA'd on July 24.

In eight big league seasons (six with the Braves and two with the Arizona Diamondbacks), Inciarte has hit .280/.333/.383 in 857 games.



Much of the value Inciarte provides is with his defense, though that has started to slip a bit since 2019.

Still, he remains a solid defender in center field.

In addition to Inciarte, the Yankees also signed RHP Vinny Nittoli, SS Wilkerman Garcia, and CF Blake Perkins to minor league deals.