Yankees shut down Twins again to sweep series

The last time the Twins and Yankees met, Minnesota clinched a season series against its longtime tormenter for the first time in 22 years, and did so by scoring six, six and six runs.

Yankee retribution arrived at Target Field this week, and as was perhaps preordained a year ago, it felt biblical.

Ryan Jeffers hit the second Yankee pitch of this series into the left-field seats on Tuesday, but no other Twin touched home plate over the next 26 innings of the series. The Yankees completed their sweep Thursday with a 5-0 shutout in which no Twin even reached third base.

Consider the enthusiasm generated by their 18-4 run of winning to be officially doused.

It was a series that must have seem so familiar to Twins fans, who have watched their team win only three series from the Yankees in the 15 seasons since Target Field opened. Yet this one was even a little worse: The Twins' lone run over three days was the fewest they have ever scored in a three-game series against the Yankees, a "rivalry" that dates back 64 years. Their previous worst was three runs, suffered in both 1980 and 1982, when pitchers like Ron Guidry, Dave Righetti and Tommy John were shutting them down.

This time, Clarke Schmidt finished off the Twins with eight shutout innings, giving up three hits, no walks and striking out eight, following the lead of Carlos Rodón and Marcus Stromen the past two nights in smothering Minnesota's offense. The Twins, who trailed after 26 of the series' 27 innings, managed only 14 hits in three games, just seven during the pair of shutouts.

Speaking of offense, Aaron Judge doubled twice Thursday, padding his American League lead in that category with 15. He piled up five doubles and a home run in three games, going 7-for-11 in the middle of the Yankees' potent lineup.

Thursday's finale, played before an energetic announced crowd of 31,569, the Twins' biggest home crowd since Opening Day, felt over in the first inning. Anthony Volpe led off the game by pulling a 2-2 fastball from Twins starter Joe Ryan just beyond the left-field fence. Ryan walked Judge, then gave up single to Alex Verdugo.

Gleyber Torres then hit a fly ball to the left-field wall that glanced off Alex Kirilloff's glove as he reached awkwardly for it, a run-scoring play that was ruled a double. Verdugo then scored on a ground out to first base, and the Twins were in a three-run hole that they had little chance of escaping.