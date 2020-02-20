Yankees shut down pitcher Severino with sore forearm

Miami (AFP) - The New York Yankees are shutting down pitcher Luis Severino for the second straight spring training because of soreness in his right forearm.

Severino, 26, missed most of the 2019 Major League Baseball Season because of injury, returning in the final weeks.

With spring training just begun, he was the only one of the Yankees' probable 2020 starting pitchers who had thrown live batting practice.

But on Thursday manager Aaron Boone said the team would shut down the 26-year-old indefinitely after he felt discomfort when throwing his changeup.

Boone said Severino had experienced discomfort since October and has a "loose body" such as a bone chip or piece of cartilage in his pitching elbow.

He was scheduled to see team doctor Chris Ahmad on Friday.

Last season Severino was scratched from his first scheduled spring training outing because of inflammation in his right shoulder.

He was later diagnosed with a muscle strain and did not make his 2019 season debut until September 17.