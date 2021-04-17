Yankees show some optimism despite fourth straight loss: 'That looked a lot more like us'

Aaron Judge swing vs. Rays side angle

Saturday’s 6-3 loss to the Rays was the fourth straight defeat for the Yankees, as well as their sixth loss in their last eight games.

Now just 5-9 on the season, the frustration seems to be mounting in the Bronx, but perhaps Saturday’s game was a step in the right direction, even with the loss.

The Yankees mustered just three runs on five hits, but they were facing Tyler Glasnow, one of the game’s best young arms. The Bombers forced Glasnow to throw 105 pitches in just five innings while also working four walks.

“The one thing you can take away is, that looked a lot more like us,” said Aaron Boone after the game. “We weren't able to break through on him, but we're up against a really good pitcher, and we made life difficult and had our chances. Still there were a handful of pitches that we weren't able to do something with.

"We weren't able to capitalize on it yet, but I felt like at least up and down the order against a really good pitcher, we were heavy. It was difficult for him today, so hopefully that's something we could build on offensively."

The Yankees certainly had some opportunities, especially in the early going. They loaded the bases in the first inning, but Brett Gardner grounded out to keep the Yankees off the board. In the second, the Yankees had three hitters reach base, including an RBI single from DJ LeMahieu, but Aaron Hicks lined out with two men in scoring position to end that inning before more damage could be done.



The Bombers were just 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position on the afternoon.

“Every loss is frustrating, especially with the talent we’ve got in this room and the players we’ve acquired and the group that we have. It’s something special, and we’re just not showing it right now on the field,” said Aaron Judge. “We’ve just got to regroup, continue to learn from this, and grind it out. I think that’s what it really comes down to. We saw a little bit of that grind there in the second inning. We had Glasnow with the bases loaded [in the first inning as well], kind of put some pressure on him a little bit, put some pressure on the defense, and I think that’s what’s going to help make this team successful.

“What’s made us successful in the past is when we’ve been able to have quality team at-bats and really wear down a pitcher, get the pitch count up, get the defense working, put some pressure on them. We saw glimpses of it today, but then we weren’t able to come up with the big hit. So, I think we’re continuing to move in the right direction, and we’re gonna bust out of this.”

The Yankees will look to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon, when Gerrit Cole takes the mound in the Bronx at 1:05 p.m.