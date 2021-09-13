Yankees shift Gleyber Torres to second base, which could be his spot for remainder of season

Gleyber Torres throws to first

When the Yankees face the Minnesota Twins on Monday afternoon, Gleyber Torres will be at second base. And it could be just a taste of what's to come for the remainder of 2021 and possibly beyond.

Torres, who has struggled at shortstop this season, will be playing second base for the first time since 2019.



"Just felt like I wanted to move him over there, maybe I think take a little pressure off him," Aaron Boone told reporters before the game. "I just felt like today was the day to give that a look and DJ (LeMahieu) feeling a little bit better the last week, feel like he's ready to move over there (to third base). So something that I'm gonna explore as we move forward now."

Tyler Wade is starting at shortstop on Monday, but Boone said that Gio Urshela will get a look there, likely on Tuesday night.

As far as whether second base is the better fit for Torres?

"I think he could be right now, certainly," Boone said. "I talked a little bit with Gleyber earlier in the season, was considering it. Talked to him today and he feels ready to go there. Hopefully that's something that gives us the best look and sparks us a little bit."

Boone added that Torres was "receptive" about playing second base.

"I just feel like this past week where he struggled a little bit out there defensively," he said. "I feel like it's been a weight on him this week, and I just feel like this is something that hopefully can take a little weight off him as we move forward now."

GERRIT COLE GOOD TO GO

Cole, who left his last start early due to a mild hamstring issue, has been penciled in as the starter for Tuesday night against the Baltimore Orioles.