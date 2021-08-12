Yankees share excitement for Field of Dreams game: 'This is kinda a dream come true'

Field of Dreams field

A cinema classic. Throwback jerseys. Corn fields. Baseball nostalgia.

The Yankees will be soaking all of that in on Thursday night in Dyersville, IA when they participate in the Field of Dreams game against the Chicago White Sox.

Instead of the large crowds in the middle of cities, these two teams would likely hear a field mouse scurrying if they put down the bats and gloves and listened. Well, maybe the few thousand fans in the seats would have to hold their breath, too.



Nonetheless, it’s an intimate setting with tons of anticipation in the Yankees clubhouse, as manager Aaron Boone spoke on his club’s excitement.

"I think we’re all really excited about it," he told reporters via Zoom on Wednesday. "I think it’s a great idea, obviously a huge movie in American history and especially for our national pastime. So I think the idea, and when I first heard about this a couple years ago before COVID hit, obviously we were scheduled to go there last year, there’s absolute excitement."

It was supposed to be against the Boston Red Sox – and wouldn’t that have been a treat given their current Wild Card race. But Chicago is another tough opponent, who the Yanks will be seeing two more times in the Windy City once this game is complete.

"I wish we were playing three games there,” Aaron Judge said. "This is kinda a dream come true. You never thought as a kid -- you see the movie – you think that you actually get a chance to play at that Field of Dreams.

"But getting this opportunity, get a chance to walk through the corn, it’s gonna be a big moment. A special moment. I think it’s good for Major League Baseball that we’re doing this."

Reliever Chad Green shares the same sentiment.

"I think it’s something we’ve been talking about for the past week or so," he explained. "Guys are looking forward to going there. I’ve seen the movie so I think it’ll be kinda cool to do the whole experience."



Members of the media tour the new stadium where Major League Baseball will host tomorrow's game between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox near the Field of Dreams movie site

The Yankees have been a part of these sort of "one-off games," as Boone put it, in the past.

Two years ago, it was the Yanks and Red Sox traveling overseas to London for a special chapter in their storied rivalry. And for Boone specifically, he’s had the pleasure of calling games in the booths on military bases as well as the College World Series in Omaha, which is always a raucous crowd.

But, while the pinstripes will be sure to soak it all in – they’ll actually be in old-time grey uniforms while the White Sox wear their pinstripes – it’s still a game that counts toward their postseason push. New York has shown tremendous fight despite players hitting the IL, and Wednesday’s win over the Kansas City Royals showed that.

They’re looking to bring the fight to Iowa and make sure their Field of Dreams experience is capped with a win.

"It doesn’t matter who kinda goes down. We always got guys that want to step up and are hungry and ready to play. That’s what we’ve seen the last couple of series," Judge said.

First pitch will be at 7:15 p.m.