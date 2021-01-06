Yankees set to trade for Padres OF Greg Allen: report

Greg Allen makes catch at wall

The Yankees are trading for Padres OF Greg Allen, according to a report Wednesday by Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Allen, 27, was designated for assignment last Thursday.

San Diego acquired Allen from Cleveland in the Aug. 31 trade that dealt RHP Mike Clevinger and RHP Matt Waldron to the Padres for a return of six players.

Allen's move came as a result of the Padres signing Korean INF Ha-Seong Kim to a four-year contract last Thursday.

In 16 games -- all but one of which came while still with Cleveland -- for the 2020 regular season, Allen slashed .154/.281/.308, including a home run and four RBI.

After a 25-game debut in 2017, Allen's numbers for the 2018-19 seasons featured a slash line of .244/.301/.345 and six home runs with 47 RBI and 29 stolen bases.