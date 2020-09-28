Yankees set to face off against Indians in Wild Card round

After the Yankees' 5-0 loss to the Marlins on Sunday afternoon, they locked into the No. 5 seed in the AL playoffs with a 33-27 record and will face the No. 4 seed Cleveland Indians.

Since the Indians are the higher seed, the entire best-of-3 series will take place in Cleveland. Game 1 is scheduled for Tuesday, September 29 and Game 2 will be on Wednesday, September 30.

If there needs to be a Game 3 to decide who moves on past the Wild Card round, it will take place on Thursday, October 1. Times for all the games have not been announced yet.

The Indians finished the 2020 regular season with a 35-25 record, and earned the No. 4 seed with a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Chicago White Sox (35-25).

Ace Gerrit Cole will take the mound for the Yanks in Game 1, while the Indians will start AL Cy Young Award favorite Shane Bieber. He went 8-1 with a 1.63 ERA and 122 strikeouts over 77.1 IP.