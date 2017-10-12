Yankees set their ALCS rotation: Masahiro Tanaka to start Game 1 of ALCS

After punching their ticket to the ALCS on Wednesday, manager Joe Girardi set the starting rotation already on Thursday. Per MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch, Masahiro Tanaka will start Game in Houston against the Astros, followed by Luis Severino, CC Sabathia, and Sonny Gray.

Tanaka was brilliant in his Game 3 start against the Indians in the ALDS, tossing seven shutout innings with seven strikeouts. It’s no surprise that he gets the Game 1 nod given that the other three have struggled at least once this postseason.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch announced on Wednesday that Dallas Keuchel will start Game 1 followed by Justin Verlander, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reported.

