Yankees send Miguel Andujar back to minors after rough weekend

Miguel Andujar practicing at first base in 2020 summer camp

After their win against the Washington Nationals Sunday, the Yankees announced that they've sent Miguel Andujar back to the minors.

Andujar made two starts and had nine plate appearances during the weekend series with the Washington Nationals, but failed to collect a single hit or walk, never reaching a base.

While his performance itself would be reason enough to send him back to the minors, it could also be a positive move that means we should be seeing Gio Urshela, who was hobbled after Thursday's win over the Houston Astros, coming back into the lineup.

Luke Voit's season debut is expected to be coming any day now, so that would certainly be an added bonus during the Yankees' best stretch of the season.

The AL East rival Tampa Bay Rays are next on the Yankees schedule, so being at as full strength as possible will be key against a team that has had their number the last couple of season.