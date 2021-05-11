Yankees select CF prospect Will Taylor in ESPN's 2021 MLB Mock Draft

Dutch Fork H.S. (SC) Will Taylor

In his first MLB Mock Draft of the year, ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel has the Yankees selecting Dutch Fork H.S. (SC) center fielder Will Taylor with the 20th overall pick.

Taylor is a superb athlete out of South Carolina, lettering in three different sports that includes football and wrestling.

In fact, Taylor actually committed to Clemson University to play for the Tigers football program as a slot receiver as well as the baseball team. Here’s what McDaniel had to say about Taylor:

“Taylor is largely getting lumped together with [Benny] Montgomery, [Kahlil] Watson and [Harry] Ford, as the prep bats in the middle of the round, so the exact order will be mostly a function of team preference. Taylor is a Clemson football commit like [Bubba] Chandler, but as a slot receiver. He also won a state championship as a quarterback and has three state titles in wrestling.”

This would be the first prep prospect the Yankees take out of high school since 2019 when Delbarton’s SS Anthony Volpe, high school teammates with McDaniel’s projected No. 2 overall pick Jack Leiter, was selected 30th overall. In 2019, LHP T.J. Sikkema was taken out of Missouri and Arizona C Austin Wells was the 2020 first-rounder for New York at 28th overall.