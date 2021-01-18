Yankees said no when Reds asked for Gleyber Torres in potential Luis Castillo deal: report

Luis Castillo fires pitch to plate in white Reds jersey

Rumors swirled around over the weekend regarding a potential deal between the Yankees and Reds for RHP Luis Castillo. He has been a name caught up in offseason talks, and he's an intriguing one with two more years of team control after the 2021 season.

But though a certain report said a deal was close between both sides, SNY's Andy Martino had a source tell him, "Not at all." Then, Reds GM Nick Krall told the Enquirer's Bobby Nightengale that the rumors are "completely false" and they intended to have him as part of their 2021 rotation.

While the rumors of a near-closed trade may be false, it doesn't mean talks with teams regarding Castillo didn't take place. And the Yankees, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman were involved.

The price, however, was too much for GM Brian Cashman & Co.

Heyman is reporting that Gleyber Torres, the Yankees' budding superstar infielder, was the crux of a trade package that involved more as well. But Cincy was told no, as the Yankees obviously still covet Torres. Castillo may be a stud in his own right, but Torres is younger and has proven to be a key cog in this Yankees' powerhouse lineup.

It makes sense that the Bombers were in talks for the right-hander given the status of the Yanks' rotation at the moment. After signing Corey Kluber to a one-year pact worth $11 million, there are still question marks on the squad after him and Gerrit Cole. Luis Severino isn't due back until mid-way through the season at least. That leaves Jordan Montgomery, Domingo German and many others vying for a spot in the rotation.

But the Reds certainly recognize there is no need to move Castillo unless the right deal is in place. Asking for someone like Torres, plus more, is just good GM talks because the bar is set high enough that you'd expect a no from Cashman. If he says yes, though, you're thrilled.

In the end, the Yanks will have to look elsewhere if they wish to add more pitching. They are just a few million under the luxury tax now after the DJ LeMahieu multi-year deal on top of Kluber's new contract.