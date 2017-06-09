MLB: Yankees rout Red Sox, Iannetta leads Diamondbacks

The New York Yankees dominated David Price in MLB, while Chris Iannetta was the hero for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Gary Sanchez homered twice as New York drilled Price in a 9-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Thursday.

Price was tagged for six runs on eight hits and four walks in five innings.

Iannetta enjoyed a strong game for the Diamondbacks, his seven RBIs helping them to a 15-3 thrashing of the San Diego Padres.

Elsewhere, the Cincinnati Reds beat the St Louis Cardinals 5-2, the Los Angeles Angels cruised past the Detroit Tigers 11-4 and the San Francisco Giants got the better of the Milwaukee Brewers 9-5 after 10 innings.

The Miami Marlins claimed a 7-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Washington Nationals beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-1 and the Tampa Bay Rays overcame the Chicago White Sox 7-5.

The Atlanta Braves edged the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1, the Colorado Rockies had a 4-1 win against the Chicago Cubs, the Houston Astros beat the Kansas City Royals 6-1 and the Seattle Mariners went down to the Minnesota Twins 2-1.

IANNETTA STANDS OUT

Iannetta drove in a career-high seven runs with a home run and a pair of doubles as the Diamondbacks improved the best home record in the major leagues to 24-8.

AWESOME ARENADO

Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado flashed his Gold Glove leather with a stunning barehanded play in a win over the Cubs.

COLE DOMINATED

Pirates pitcher Gerrit Cole was torched by the Marlins, allowing seven runs on 11 hits over 4.2 innings. Cole has allowed 23 earned runs in his last 19.1 innings of work as his numbers inflated to a 4.83 ERA.

CARDINALS LOOK TO BOUNCE BACK

In the midst of a seven-game losing skid, St Louis (26-32) send Michael Wacha (2-3, 4.67 ERA) to the mound against Jeremy Hellickson (5-3, 4.50 ERA) and the Phillies (21-37). Wacha has lasted just 11.1 innings over his past three starts with 15 runs earned.