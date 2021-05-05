Yankees' Rougned Odor headed to 10-day IL after knee injury

Rougned Odor play at the plate versus Astros

Despite no significant structural damage to his knee, Rougned Odor was still placed on the 10-day IL with a left knee sprain, the Yankees announced on Wednesday.

In a corresponding move, the Yankees called up RHP Albert Abreu.

Odor suffered the injury on a play at the plate on Tuesday, where he collided awkwardly with Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado, who left the game with a trap contusion.

Odor was helped off the field, but walked under his own power in the dugout.

The Yankees will likely be seeing Tyler Wade and Mike Ford a lot more often in their lineups with Odor's injury until Luke Voit returns from his rehab assignment. Ford is starting at first on Wednesday, with DJ LeMahieu sliding back to second.

