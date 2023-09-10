Yankees rookie OF Jasson Dominguez diagnosed with torn UCL

Sep 3, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Jasson Dominguez (89) runs to first after hitting a home run during the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports / © Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees suffered a major blow on Sunday as manager Aaron Boone announced following their extra-inning win over the Brewers that rookie outfielder Jasson Dominguez has been diagnosed with a torn UCL.



Dominguez was initially listed in the lineup for Sunday afternoon's game, but afternoon taking batting practice he was scratched with what the team called right elbow inflammation.

"The first time I felt the discomfort in the elbow was Sunday in Houston, I felt something wasn't right, but not enough to prevent me from playing," Dominguez said postgame Sunday.

"We had a day off on Monday so Tuesday felt about the same, but warming up and getting loose for the game it got to the point to where I could play. And then Wednesday that's when I told the trainers I was feeling some kind of discomfort that wasn't going away."

Dominguez went for testing during Sunday's game and that confirmed the worst. While the team has not yet scheduled surgery, the usual recovery time for the injury for position players is 9-to-10 months.

"Definitely very shocking news," Dominguez added. "You’re never expecting for this to be the result, but now understanding what happened we have to look forward and go through it.”

"Crushed for him," Boone said. "This is something he should completely recover and bounce back from, but in the moment you're crushed for the kid. He'll have great support and he's gonna come out of this better and stronger."

After tearing up the upper-levels of the minor leagues, Dominguez received the call to make his MLB debut when rosters expanded on Sept. 1.

With all the hype around him, the 20-year-old impressed in his first cup of coffee at the majors, homering four times while also posting a double, seven RBI, and a .980 OPS.

Though it ended up lasting just eight games, Dominguez says he's grateful for the experience.



"I'm fortunate to be here and be able to play those eight games. I really see how it is inside this clubhouse in the big leagues so I think this was a really good experience."

If all goes well, the star young talent isn't expected to miss much of next season.