Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge will return Wednesday vs. the Pirates

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge will return to the lineup after a nine-day absence. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Aaron Judge is returning to the New York Yankees lineup after a nine-day absence due to an abdominal injury.

The Yankees revealed that the right fielder would be back when they posted their starting lineup for Wednesday's spring training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Judge has been out since March 10. After experiencing discomfort during a game against the Atlanta Braves, he underwent an MRI on his abdomen the following day.

He is trying to rebound from a 2023 season in which he missed 42 games in large part due to an injury he suffered June 3 when he tore the ligament in his right big toe.

The 31-year-old finished last season with 98 hits, 75 RBI, 37 home runs and a .267 batting average in 106 games played. That batting average was the lowest of his career.