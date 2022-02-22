Yankees to retire Paul O'Neill's No. 21

Paul O'Neill in road Yankees jersey

The Yankees will be adding another number to Monument Park this season.

On Aug. 21, Paul O'Neill will see his No. 21 placed among Yankees legends forever, the team announced on Tuesday.

O'Neill spent nine of his 17 MLB seasons with the Yankees after beginning his career with the Cincinnati Reds, where he was already a stud right fielder with a powerful lefty bat.

But most of O'Neill's legendary moments, aside from kicking the ball into the infield to save a run, came in pinstripes. He may not have been a part of the Core Four, but was he vital to the Yankees' success during the 90s dynasty run.

A four-time All-Star with the Yanks, O'Neill helped the Bombers win four World Series titles before hanging up his cleats after the 2001 campaign. In 1,254 games, he slashed a whopping .303/.377/.492 with 185 homers and 858 RBI. He was also extremely solid in the postseason, especially the 2000 World Series against the Mets when he hit .474/.545/.789 with two doubles, two triples, and two RBI in five games.

He was a veteran leader who was arguably the most consistent hitter at the plate the second he touched down in the Bronx. Yankees fans will also never forget his MLB-leading .359 average during the '94 season.

And even after his playing days were done, O'Neill has since taken up a broadcasting role with the YES Network, so he's been entrenched in Yankees baseball for quite some time.

So "The Warrior" more than deserves to be recognized and enshrined in center field with those other greats for his outstanding contributions during one of the franchise's most dominant periods.