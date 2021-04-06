Yankees reportedly make puzzling trade for Rougned Odor

Between Aaron Judge, Giancalro Stanton and Luke Voit, you would think the New York Yankees would have enough power bats. Apparently, the team thought it needed one more. The Yankees made a puzzling move Tuesday, reportedly acquiring second baseman Rougned Odor from the Texas Rangers, according to Jeff Passan.

The New York Yankees are finalizing a trade to acquire infielder Rougned Odor from the Texas Rangers, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 6, 2021

The deal is strange in a number of ways. First off, it's unclear where he fits on the team's roster. The Yankees' only backup infielder is Tyler Wade. While it's possible Odor bumps Wade off the roster, Odor has never played shortstop in the majors. Wade has been the Yankees' primary backup behind Gleyber Torres at the position.

In addition to that, the trade is complicated by the fact that the Rangers will pay a fair amount of Odor's salary.

Texas is expected to absorb almost the entirety of the $27 million owed to Rougned Odor, who’s on his way to the Yankees, per sources. He’s due $12 million this year, $12 million next year and a $3 million buyout on a $13 million club option in 2023. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 6, 2021

By paying Odor's deal, the Rangers are basically paying to get a better return from the Yankees. That part of the deal hasn't been announced yet, making it hard to evaluate the full deal.

Can Rougned Odor be effective with the Yankees?

After some promising years early in his career, Odor has dropped off in recent seasons. Since 2017, Odor has hit just .215/.279/.418 over 1,915 plate appearances. He can still provide pop, as he's hit 88 home runs over that period, but both his batting average and on-base percentage leave a lot to be desired.

Odor isn't known for his defense, meaning he'll likely be a reserve infielder or occasional designated hitter with the Yankees. Given the short porch in Yankee Stadium, Odor could pop quite a few home runs with his new team, but it's tough to see major upside in the move.

Oh, and Odor will have to shave his beard as part of the Yankees' facial hair policy, so even he loses in the trade despite going to the better team.

