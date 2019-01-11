Yankees reportedly land D.J. LeMahieu; are they out on Manny Machado? originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New York Yankees are set to pay a new infielder eight figures -- but it's not Manny Machado.

The Yankees and free agent second baseman D.J. LeMahieu have agreed to a two-year contract worth $24 million, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Friday.

YES Network's Jack Curry was the first to report the news.

LeMahieu now is the second middle infielder to sign with the Yankees this offseason after Troy Tulowitzki. So, does this mean New York has given up hope of landing Machado in free agency after reportedly being on the superstar's shortlist?

Not entirely -- but it certainly doesn't help the club's chances.

In Manny Machado market, #Yankees have trailed #Phillies and #WhiteSox in seriousness of interest. With DJ LeMahieu nearing a 2-year deal with Yankees, Machado's chances of going to New York have narrowed further. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) January 11, 2019

It would be foolish to ever count out the New York Yankees on a player of Manny Machado's caliber. But if they are indeed planning on bringing Machado into the fold, they're going to need to move an infielder, because LeMahieu, Gregorius, Torres, Tulowitzki and Andujar is a glut. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 11, 2019

The Yankees indeed will be stacked up the middle even if they don't sign Machado. LeMahieu has blossomed into one of baseball's best second basemen, winning three Gold Gloves and earning two All-Star nods for the Colorado Rockies since 2014. The 30-year-old hit just .276 last season but eclipsed the .300 mark in each of the previous three seasons and won the National League batting title in 2016.

New York has a talented young second baseman in Gleyber Torres but could move LeMahieu to shortstop while Didi Gregorious recovers from Tommy John surgery. LaMahieu also has experience at third base, so Brian Cashman could opt to trade Miguel Andujar to make room there.

As for Machado: The Philadelphia Phillies notably hired the All-Star's former third base coach and mentor on the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

And yes, perhaps not so coincidentally, was a mentor for Manny Machado. https://t.co/zmBuaxh4RV — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 11, 2019

In short: It's looking like the Boston Red Sox won't have to see their nemesis go their archrival.

