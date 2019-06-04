Yankees reportedly favorites to sign former Cy Young Dallas Keuchel originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Evil Empire could be striking once again.

The American League East rival New York Yankees have emerged as the "true favorite" to sign former Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported Tuesday.

A second source believes the Yankees are going to land Dallas Keuchel, and that they are emerging as the true favorites for the former Cy Young winner. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) June 4, 2019

Keuchel would add more depth to New York's starting rotation, which boasts a 3.82 ERA, eighth-lowest in the league.

With ace Luis Severino sidelined with an injury until at least after the All-Star break, the Yankees' rotation lacks a clear-No. 1 starter. Keuchel could bolster a staff that includes J.A. Happ (4.83 ERA), Domingo Germán (3.66 ERA) and C.C. Sabathia (3.61 ERA) and possibly serve as the ace while Severino recovers.

Though dealing with injuries to Severino, reliever Dellin Betances, and sluggers Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Miguel Andujar and Gleyber Torres, the Yankees have jumped out to a 8.5-game lead over the third-place Red Sox in the AL East. Keuchel, though coming off a down year, would only help New York increase the gap.

Though they didn't show interest in Keuchel, the Red Sox have had issues of their own with their starters and their health. Nathan Eovaldi has been on the injured list after an elbow procedure, but is nearing a return. David Price has also missed starts because of various injuries. Overall, Boston's starters have recorded a 4.72 ERA, 21st in the majors. Still, the Sox have more than $90 million committed to their starting pitching staff, nearly half of their league-leading $226 million payroll.

The pitching - both starting and in relief - has been an issue for the 2019 Red Sox. Boston's hitting has largely been equal to last season's world-beating season. Keuchel likely would help the Sox, but the asking price likely scared the Sox away. Plus, Boston has had success against Keuchel, so facing him in New York might not scare them. In last year's ALCS, the Red Sox scored two runs on four hits in Keuchel's only start, which lasted five innings.

Last year's offense vs. This year's offense 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/v0jtgWZRS3 — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) June 2, 2019

In his seven major league seasons, Keuchel is 76-63 with a 3.66 ERA. The 31-year-old lefty won the AL Cy Young in 2015, when he won 20 games and posted a 2.48 ERA and led the league in innings pitched and WHIP (1.017).

