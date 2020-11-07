Yankees to add Hudson Valley and Somerset as minor-league affiliates in 2021

The Yankees will be adding both the Somerset Patriots and Hudson Valley Renegades as minor-league affiliates in 2021, the team announced on Saturday.

Hudson Valley will become the team’s High-A affiliate, replacing the Charleston RiverDogs, while Somerset will become the Yankees’ Double-A affiliate, replacing the Trenton Thunder. Tampa will shift from a High-A affiliation to a Low-A affiliation, while the organization will end its affiliation with the Staten Island Yankees. Rookie-level Pulaski will also no longer be affiliated with the Yankees.

This is all part of a major restructuring of the Minor League Baseball system, with MLB teams who had up to seven different affiliations will now have just four. The coronavirus pandemic wiped out the entire 2020 MiLB season.



Hudson Valley currently plays in the New York Penn League (Short Season Class-A) and has been affiliated with Tampa Bay since 1996. They began play in 1994, serving as an affiliate of the Texas Rangers for two seasons.

Somerset, meanwhile, has been a member of the independent Atlantic League since its founding in 1998 and is the league’s winningest franchise. Former Yankee pitcher Sparky Lyle managed the club from 1998-2012, and still serves in an honorary capacity as the team’s manager emeritus.