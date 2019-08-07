Yankees remove Gleyber Torres from game with apparent injury

Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres was removed from Tuesday night’s game against the Orioles with an apparent injury. The specific nature of the injury is not yet known, but the club should pass along an update after the game.

Torres was 0-for-2 before being replaced by Breyvic Valera. MLB.com’s Zachary Silver suggests that the injury may be related to a lunging swing he took in the third inning. Torres suffered a “core” injury on Sunday so he may have exacerbated the issue.

Torres, 22, has hit a productive .282/.349/.508 with 23 home runs and 62 RBI in 437 plate appearances this season. If he should need to go on the injured list, the Yankees may move DJ LeMahieu to second base on a more full-time basis. Valera also started three of the last four games at second base, so he could see increased playing time as well.