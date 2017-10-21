Yankees relying on a resurgent CC Sabathia to send them to World Series

It wasn’t long ago that New York Yankees starter CC Sabathia was toast. Two years ago, his time as a useful starter appeared to be over. The former ace had posted a 4.81 ERA over last 424 1/3 innings. Just two years later, the Yankees are confidently sending him to the mound with their season on the line.

The 37-year-old Sabathia was tabbed as the team’s Game 7 starter of the American League Championship Series just minutes after the Yankees dropped Game 6 to the Houston Astros. The Astros’ bats finally came alive in the series, winning the contest 7-1.

It makes for quite the narrative entering Game 7. The Astros’ suddenly resurgent offense will go up against a pitcher who knows the meaning of the word well. Over the past two seasons, Sabathia has completely reinvented himself on the mound.

Sabathia seemed to acknowledge the change following his Game 3 ALCS win over the Astros. For six innings, he kept the powerful Houston offense off the board. It was Sabathia’s first scoreless postseason appearance in 22 tries.

How was he able to do it? “Smoke and mirrors,” he said after the game.

Like most aging pitchers, Sabathia can’t get by on overpowering stuff anyone. In 2009, he averaged 95.1 mph with his fastball, which ranked among the highest velocity in the league among left-handed starters. After elbow surgery in 2012, Sabathia’s velocity dropped to 92.2 mph in 2013. He hasn’t topped that figure since.

