Yankees reliever thought news of trade was a prank because he cut CC Sabathia in line for a haircut

When Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reliever Phillip Diehl that he had been traded Saturday, Diehl thought it was a prank. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

For Yankees’ reliever Phillip Diehl, what he thought was a prank turned out to be a life-changing decisions: He had been traded.

Diehl believed that manager Aaron Boone was playing a trick on him when Boone told him he was traded to the Colorado Rockies because earlier on Saturday, when the team set up pregame haircuts, Diehl had taken CC Sabathia’s spot in the barber’s chair.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Is this for real?” he asked Boone, according to MLB.com.

Phillip Diehl said he thought the trade was a prank because he cut CC Sabathia in line for a haircut this morning. He had to ask Boone, “Is this for real?” — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) March 23, 2019

Unfortunately for Diehl, it was for real. The 24-year-old has spent the past three seasons in the Yankees’ farm system and was considered a promising pitching prospect, appearing in nine spring training games.

Instead, he’ll be shipped to Colorado in exchange for outfielder Mike Tauchman as the Yankees seek depth in the outfield.

There’s nothing like being “in” on a joke, and then realizing it wasn’t a joke. Perhaps Diehl shouldn’t have felt sorry for cutting in line.

More from Yahoo Sports: