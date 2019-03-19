Yankees reliever Betances to start season on injured list

MARK DIDTLER (Associated Press)
The Associated Press
New York Yankees relief pitcher Dellin Betances throws against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning of Game 2 of a baseball American League Division Series on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Yankees reliever Dellin Betances has inflammation in his right shoulder and will start the regular season on the injured list.

New York general manager Brian Cashman said an MRI was done on Betances on Tuesday after the 6-8, 265-pound right-hander continued to lack velocity in his fastball.

Betances, who normally reached the upper 90s, has topped at 92 or 93 mph throughout spring training.

Betances said he will not throw for three to five days, but doesn't think it's a long-term issue.

Left-hander Stephen Tarpley is among those that could take Betances' spot on the roster.

